Quad Cities Consignment Super Store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stuff Etc. is our area’s consignment super store where you can count on brand names at re-sale prices! Stuff Etc is dedicated to providing consignors the best return on their merchandise, while providing buyers with quality, low cost shopping.

Amie Stone, co-manager of Stuff Etc. is the guest on PSL to highlight the local store’s mission and images from current stock/merchandise including some antique-quality (or collectible) items and party/prom/Valentine’s Day jewelry & wardrobe options.

Visit the website to find out more about becoming a consignor or shopper!

Stuff Etc. (Davenport) / 3568 N. Brady / Davenport, IA / 563-391-1000 / HOURS Mon – Sat: 9am – 6pm Sun: Noon – 5pm

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.