Scott, Rock Island County vaccination efforts continue, Illinois announces Hy-Vee partnership

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Dept. will begin Phase 1B, Tier 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. This includes people 65 years of age and older, as well as pre-k to 12 grade staff, early childhood educators, childcare workers, and first responders.

“We need to emphasize that not all members of a priority group or a tier will be able to receive a vaccine immediately. The clinics for people 65+ will be the first public clinics taking place in Scott County,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Dept, said during Tuesday’s QC COVID-19 Coalition update .

Both the Scott and Rock Island County Health Dept.’s continue to deal with vaccine supply limitations, but in Illinois, more options are becoming available.

“Our weekly vaccination clinics are not your only way to get the vaccine. We are relying on our partners to help use vaccinate our county of 143,000 people,” Nita Ludwig, administrator for the Rock Island County Health Dept. said during the QC COVID-19 Coalition update .

This now includes a partnership between the state of Illinois and Hy-Vee Grocery Stores in Bloomington, Canton, Galesburg, Hamilton, Milan, Moline, Macomb, Peoria, Peru, Rock Island, Silvis, Springfield, and Sycamore.

To make an appointment, eligible individuals can register at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent . Vaccinations begin Wednesday, January 27, 2021 and will run: Monday-Friday: 7am – 7pm and Saturday-Sunday: 9am – 5pm at most locations.

Phase 1B is underway in Illinois. This includes 1.3 million frontline essential workers and 1.9 million residents 65 and over.

“Right now, Hy-Vee has the Moderna vaccine and said it would give either the first or second dose. It does not matter if you didn’t get your first Moderna dose with Hy-Vee. They will give the second,” Ludwig said.

Scott County is preparing for it’s first public vaccination clinic for those 65 years and over. The health department plans to share more details, including dates, times, and website and phone numbers for scheduling later this week.

