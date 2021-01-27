Advertisement

Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, along with other Republican Senators, has reintroduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would impose term limits on members of Congress.

“Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people. It’s no wonder that the vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits,” said Sen. Cruz.

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms, and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

“The rise of political careerism in today’s Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies. I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable. As I have done in the past, I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification,” Sen. Cruz said.

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sen. Mike Braum (R-Ind.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in reintroducing the amendment.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Ann File, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree arson,...
Police: Moline woman charged with setting fire in Davenport motel
Blowing and drifting snow continue into the midday hours.
FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and blowing snow Tuesday morning
`
Majority of snow emergencies lifted following Monday’s snowfall
A house fire on Jakes Ave. in Bettendorf required the help of multiple fire departments in the...
Multiple fire departments respond to Bettendorf house fire
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition faces challenges with Phase 1B

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Comedian Rodney Carrington is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in March.
Rodney Carrington to perform at Rhythm City Casino
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
A vile of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Scott, Rock Island County vaccination efforts continue, Illinois announces Hy-Vee partnership
Hy-Vee joins COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Illinois
Scott, Rock Island County vaccination efforts continue, Illinois announces Hy-Vee partnership