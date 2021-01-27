Advertisement

Stolen truck recovered from Mississippi River Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department pulled a truck from the Mississippi River Tuesday.

The truck, which was reported stolen, was recovered near the Interstate 280 Bridge.

Fire officials do not know how long the truck was in the water but said it was at least 50 feet into the river when they pulled it out.

“We had to take the time to make sure our personnel were ready to go out there in the cold water and battle that current,” Capt. Ryan Burchette said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Ann File, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree arson,...
Police: Moline woman charged with setting fire in Davenport motel
Blowing and drifting snow continue into the midday hours.
FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and blowing snow Tuesday morning
`
Majority of snow emergencies lifted following Monday’s snowfall
A house fire on Jakes Ave. in Bettendorf required the help of multiple fire departments in the...
Multiple fire departments respond to Bettendorf house fire
Holly Vanatti (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her...
2 ‘pillars’ of Indiana family die from COVID-19 within 24 hours

Latest News

New Strain
New Strain 2
3 new strains of coronavirus
IL health officials respond to new strain detected in Cook County
`
Majority of snow emergencies lifted following Monday’s snowfall
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters following a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol...
Ernst argues Trump impeachment trial is unconstitutional
Unemployment
Iowa unemployment rate falls to 3.1%, 2nd lowest in US