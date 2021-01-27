Stolen truck recovered from Mississippi River Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department pulled a truck from the Mississippi River Tuesday.

The truck, which was reported stolen, was recovered near the Interstate 280 Bridge.

Fire officials do not know how long the truck was in the water but said it was at least 50 feet into the river when they pulled it out.

“We had to take the time to make sure our personnel were ready to go out there in the cold water and battle that current,” Capt. Ryan Burchette said.

No injuries were reported.

