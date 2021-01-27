Tracking the vaccine: Iowa, Illinois release new COVID-19 vaccine data Wednesday

(KWQC) - More than 209,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, while Illinois is approaching 774,000 doses, according to data released Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 209,573 doses have been administered. Of those, 198,764 were administered to Iowa residents.

Health officials also reported that 40,331 have completed the two-dose series.

According to health officials, 10,205 doses have been administered in Scott County, while nearly 1,700 residents have completed the vaccine series.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Department Wednesday reported 1,253,300 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers across Illinois. Approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of doses to 1,790,350.

IDPH reported 773,623 vaccines had been administered, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities, as of Wednesday. On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,698 doses.

In Rock Island County, 6,302 doses have been administered and 811 residents are fully vaccinated.

Illinois releases new data daily, while Iowa releases its data every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Check out TV6′s COVID-19 vaccination map to see how your county is doing:

