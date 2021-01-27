What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

(KWQC) - TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the local level. We’re working to keep viewers up-to-date on the latest in Iowa and in Illinois.

TV6 wants to provide the answers to your questions. If you have a question you want answered regarding the vaccine in either Illinois or Iowa you can send it to us at news@kwqc.com. Let us know what state you live in and we will work on providing that answer.

IOWA

Scroll down for Illinois residents

Who is eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B in Iowa? According to IDPH, the following groups will be eligible at various stages of Phase 1B: First responders Agriculture, manufacturing, and distribution workers who live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing PK-12 school staff, childcare workers, and early childhood educators Inspectors responsible for hospital, child safety, and long-term care Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals Staff of, and individuals living in, congregated settings (does not include college dormitories) State government officials and staff Individuals with disabilities and the staff who care for them

I’m in Phase 1B in Iowa. When will I be able to be vaccinated? Iowa is breaking down vaccination groups into different Tiers which will transition over time: Any Tier, any time: Persons 65 and older Tier 1: First Responders, PK-12 School Staff, Childcare Workers, Early Childhood Educators Tier 2: Food, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Distribution workers who live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing and Individuals with Disabilities and their care staff Tier 3: Staff of Individuals living in congregate settings, Government Officials and staff Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, child safety, and long-term care Tier 5: Correctional Facility staff and incarcerated individuals Vaccinations for Phase 1B are likely to start in the first week of February, according to the Scott County Health Department.

Where can I get vaccinated in Scott County? Vaccinations have been taking place, and will continue to take place for Phase 1B at the Scott County Health Department’s Clinic and at locations with their partners Genesis, UnityPoint Health Trinity, and Community Health Care.

How long will it take to move on to the next phase in both counties? Neither county currently has a timetable for when Phase 1C will begin or who they will include, as that guidance comes from the state level. Ed Rivers, director of Scott County Health Department, estimated Thursday that at the current rate, Iowa is rolling out vaccines, and with the recent change in eligibility for those who may receive it, that Phase 1B may last up to nine months. This timeline would, of course, be affected by larger production and distribution of the vaccines available, as well as approval of other vaccines currently pending approval by the FDA.



ILLINOIS

Who is eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B in Illinois? According to Rock Island Health Department’s website , Phase 1B is to include Residents 65 and older Frontline essential workers, defined as those workers who are essential for the functioning of society First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers Education: Teachers, principals, student support, student aides, daycare worker Food and agriculture: Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care Manufacturing: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers Corrections workers and inmates: Jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers: Flight crews, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride-sharing services Grocery store workers: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service Shelters and daycare staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho-social rehab

Where can I get vaccinated in Rock Island County? Rock Island County will also utilize local partners such as UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Jewel-Osco to distribute vaccinations, as well as a mass-vaccination site at the Greater Auto Auction (4015 78th Ave., Milan, IL).

How do I schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the mass vaccination site in Rock Island County? During a briefing of QC COVID-19 Coalition, Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig went into detail on Rock Island’s protocols for getting vaccinated at the Greater Auto Auction site in Milan. Scheduling appointments will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Fridays and go until appointments are no longer available. Vaccinations will take place on Tuesdays at the site and will follow a strict process as outlined in a post on Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook Page They are expected to announce how many doses and appointments are available each week on their Facebook page, and they ask that the public avoid the area if possible if you do not have an appointment, to ease traffic. They will not accept walk/drive-ups.

