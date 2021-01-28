Advertisement

Davenport approves 10-year development plan for downtown

A new apartment building is going up in downtown Davenport
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Davenport City Council has approved a plan for improving the downtown area. The new master plan was commissioned by the Downtown Davenport Partnership as a way to come up with a more sustainable, vibrant, and inclusive downtown.

The plan includes more walkable streets, improved residential living, and also addresses flooding and the waterfront. On Wednesday, the city council unanimously voted to accept the plan and use it as a “roadmap for the future”, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

For more information on the details of the plan, click here https://www.downtowndavenport.com/blog-news/blog/ddp-puts-downtown-master-plan-into-action

