Davenport approves 10-year development plan for downtown

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Davenport City Council has approved a plan for improving the downtown area. The new master plan was commissioned by the Downtown Davenport Partnership as a way to come up with a more sustainable, vibrant, and inclusive downtown.

The plan includes more walkable streets, improved residential living, and also addresses flooding and the waterfront. On Wednesday, the city council unanimously voted to accept the plan and use it as a “roadmap for the future”, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

For more information on the details of the plan, click here https://www.downtowndavenport.com/blog-news/blog/ddp-puts-downtown-master-plan-into-action

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.