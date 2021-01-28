Advertisement

Dubuque County Sheriff Looking For Scam Suspect

Scam Suspects being Sought In Investigation In Cascade
The Dubuque Count Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in...
The Dubuque Count Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a scam investigation in Cascade.(Dubuque County Sheriff's Office)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding suspects involved in an attempted scam in Cascade on Monday, January 25th. Investigators say scammers phoned residents in Cascade, claiming to need money to get a grandchild out of legal trouble. The scammers then arranged for an accomplice to pick up cash from the victim’s residence. If you live near Cascade High School and have a security camera, officials ask that you review the footage between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM on January 25th. If you have footage of a white or silver Audi SUV during that time frame, you are asked to contact Investigator Amanda Potter (563-587-3856) at the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Sheriff’s officials also released a photo of a suspect. If you recognize that person, contact authorities.

SUV wanted in connection with Dubuque county scam
SUV wanted in connection with Dubuque county scam(Dubugue County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect In Dubuque County Scam
Suspect In Dubuque County Scam(Dubugue County Sheriff's Office)

