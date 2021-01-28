Geneseo Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award

Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC) - A dozen Girl Scouts from at troop in Geneseo have earned the Bronze Award, the highest honor for scouts in the 4th and 5th grades. The girls earned the award by creating special treatment bags for cancer patients.

According to a news release, Abigail Downing, Alivea Hull, Aubree James, Bella Nightingale, Irelyn Thorndyke, Jenna Peterson, Lilah Jacobs, Lilly Stone, Lyla Tennant, McKenna Hooks, Natalie Versluys, and Sadie Appel of Troop 4446 were inspired to do something after a former troop Leader, along with the mother of a troop member were both treated for breast cancer. After seeing everything the patients went through, the girls decided they wanted to help others dealing with cancer.

The girls invited a representative with the Quad Cities Gilda’s Club to meet with them and learn more about cancer treatment, which sparked the idea to make bags to hold supplies needed for people undergoing treatment. The bags included hand sanitizer, tissues, chapstick, hard candies, and a positivity tin that included a handwritten note by the girls.

Overall, 50 cosmetic-sized bags were filled and delivered to the Cancer Center at UnityPoint in Moline, Illinois. Two other bags were given to family friends diagnosed with cancer during the course of the nearly 2-year project.

