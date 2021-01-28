Advertisement

Get Ready for Tax Season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There s a lot to consider as we prepare for filing our 2020 taxes: supplemented unemployment, stimulus checks, & other COVID relief monies. Jim Fromi, Amerifile in Davenport & Moline, joined PSL to remind viewers of his local business’ rich history and the COVID-safe services (ask about CONTACTLESS TAX PREP) offered to Quad Citians as they try to navigate this unique year when it comes to finances and taxation.

Watch the segment to learn all the details. Highlighted is the opportunity to have your taxes filed through Amerifile for half-the-price plus you get gift cards from local favorites like Rudy’s Tacos, Whitey’s, Hungry Hobo, & Chik-Fil-A Quad Cities. See the website for more.

AMERIFILE / MOLINE: 621 18th Street 309-762-8087 DAVENPORT: 901 E. Kimberly Rd 563-386-3549

Best LOCALLY-OWNED Tax Prep Deal in Town! PLUS contact-free, drive-thru tax prep available at BOTH locations! #supportlocal amerifile.com

Posted by AmeriFile Tax- Your Locally Owned Tax Place on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

