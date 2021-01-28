IL business owner makes room for more customer amid Phase 4 mitigations

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - “Last Friday, we had people waiting to get seated and they were willing to wait so like I said, the overall feel of the community is, it’s just a good vibe,” said Brandon Albertson of Brandon’s Pub and Grille.

Illinois businesses are seeing a boost as the state goes into Phase 4 mitigations.

Bars and restaurants can now have gatherings of 50 people or fewer or 50% of the room.

Albertson says this will help his business remain operational, especially after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point he closed his bar completely for a few weeks.

Albertson says running a business strictly by curbside, has caused him to make cuts to his menu.

Now he’s able to bring back those customer favorites and make more space for more people.

“Going from tier 3, tier 2 and now tier 1, and phase 4 mitigations this week, were actually able to have more people in the place of business, more people around the bar area its certainly exciting for us as business owners and for those who live in the community, they seem to be excited about coming in,” said Albertson.

So far Albertson has been making a few changes to accommodate more people.

Bringing back their full menu and seating is back available around the bar area.

Plus he plans to bring back live music.

“We have a band coming in this Friday, as well as a band on Saturday, which we had taken bands out of the equation completely just because of capacity level didn’t allow it, so now we have small 1-piece, 2-piece bands, not big ones. but these are just acoustic shows there really nice to have during dinner, their not too loud,” said Albertson.

Albertson says he hope Illinois can stay in Phase 4, as he plans to open other businesses in the future.

Businesses can remain in phase 4 as long as their region doesn’t experience an increase of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, which lately has been the trend across the QCA.

Along with bars and restaurants, bowling alleys, skating rinks, museums and recreation facilities can reopen.

