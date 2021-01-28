Advertisement

Iowa National Guard send-off ceremony

U.S. Army soldiers with the Iowa National Guard load vehicles onto railroad cars at Camp...
U.S. Army soldiers with the Iowa National Guard load vehicles onto railroad cars at Camp Shelby, Miss., for transport to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Sept. 14, 2010. (Sean Taylor/U.S. Army)(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Iowa. (KWQC) - A send-off ceremony will be held Feb. 6, 2021 for about 150 Soldiers from the 3654th Support Maintenance Company 734th Regional Support Group as they deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The unit is headquartered in Knoxville and supported by a detachment based in Oskaloosa.

A modified community send-off ceremony will be held at Camp Dodge at 4 p.m. on that date. Due to the pandemic, the send-off ceremony is not open to the public. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Iowa National Guard Facebook page @IowaNationalGuard.

The Iowa National Guard is experiencing an increase in deployments as a number of its units come into their “mission year” as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

The 3654th SMC will travel to its mobilization station in Ft. Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas. The deployment is expected to last approximately one year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
A stolen truck was recovered from the Mississippi River in Davenport Tuesday.
Stolen truck recovered from Mississippi River Tuesday
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress

Latest News

Portion of Bypass closed for water main project.
Street closure due to emergency water main repairs in West Burlington
A dozen girls earn the Bronze Award for creating supply bags for cancer patients.
Geneseo Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition holds briefing Thursday
A new apartment building is going up in downtown Davenport
Davenport approves 10-year development plan for downtown