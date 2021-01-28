Iowa National Guard send-off ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Iowa. (KWQC) - A send-off ceremony will be held Feb. 6, 2021 for about 150 Soldiers from the 3654th Support Maintenance Company 734th Regional Support Group as they deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The unit is headquartered in Knoxville and supported by a detachment based in Oskaloosa.

A modified community send-off ceremony will be held at Camp Dodge at 4 p.m. on that date. Due to the pandemic, the send-off ceremony is not open to the public. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Iowa National Guard Facebook page @IowaNationalGuard.

The Iowa National Guard is experiencing an increase in deployments as a number of its units come into their “mission year” as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

The 3654th SMC will travel to its mobilization station in Ft. Hood, Texas, to complete final training and readiness checks before deploying overseas. The deployment is expected to last approximately one year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.