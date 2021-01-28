Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,264 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,264 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 316,434 and 4,532 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 10.1% and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.8%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the website also showed:

  • 1,459,921 Iowans have been tested.
  • 279,684 people have recovered.
  • 391 people were hospitalized, down from 408 reported Wednesday. Of those, 80 were in the intensive care unit and 52 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

Check out TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see a breakdown of local cases.

