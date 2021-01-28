QC Night to Shine Goes Virtual

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

An experience that has delighted literally hundreds & hundreds of special-needs people in the Quad Cities is back this year! Although, like so many events, it has been transformed into a virtual affair. Quad Cities Night to Shine will happen on February 12th at 5 p.m. There is still time to register at qcnight2shine.org. Registration is required by Monday, February 1st.

Sandra Sievert joins PSL to talk about the annual JOYOUS Prom Night event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and put on by two local churches, Risen Christ Lutheran Church, Davenport, and Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire. Due to continuing COVID mitigation, this year’s Quad Cities Night to Shine will be virtual. Watch the segment to learn more.

As for the 2021 QC Night2Shine Gift Bag Pick-up (for those that REGISTER)

Dates/Times: February 3rd, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM AND February 6th, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location: M ississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St, Davenport, in the Fair Center Building. (Enter by the gate across from McDonalds.)

All registered Guests will have a gift bag available for drive through contactless pick-up. We encourage Agencies to pick up for the Guests they have registered.

QUAD CITIES NIGHT TO SHINE (website) / EMAIL: qcnight2shine@qcnight2shine.org / FACEBOOK /

Guest Registration is closing on February 1st. If you haven't registered for this virtual event, please do so soon! ... Posted by Quad Cities Night To Shine on Thursday, January 28, 2021

