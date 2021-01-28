Advertisement

QCA Need for Blood Donors

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, joins PSL to talk about all things related to the life-saving services that blood donations support. Due to the winter weather season, and the pandemic, donation numbers are down creating critically low blood supplies for local hospitals. Our local blood center is urging folks to do good, give blood, and save a life.

Winn discusses the “Thank the Donor” program (see below), donating COVID convalescent plasma, blood drives and other important topics. Please watch the segment to learn more. Visit the MVRBC website and follow the organization on social media to learn more about how you can join the effort.

Mississippi Regional Valley Blood Center (bloodcenter.org) / (800) 747-5401 | (563) 359-5401 / FACEBOOK

"My son, who is 3, is fighting neuroblastoma and is currently going through chemo therapy. He has received many units of...

Posted by Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The FBI on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, asked for the public’s help in identifying Jane Doe 43 in...
FBI looking for girl who may know child victim of sexual exploitation
A stolen truck was recovered from the Mississippi River in Davenport Tuesday.
Stolen truck recovered from Mississippi River Tuesday
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress

Latest News

QC Night To Shine from 2020
QC Night to Shine Goes Virtual
Three men have been charged in connection with a gunfire incident in Muscatine earlier this...
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident
TV6 has created a special QR code that we're providing to connect you to the latest information...
COVID-19 vaccination QR code
Get Ready for Tax Season pic
Get Ready for Tax Season