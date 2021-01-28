QCA Need for Blood Donors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, joins PSL to talk about all things related to the life-saving services that blood donations support. Due to the winter weather season, and the pandemic, donation numbers are down creating critically low blood supplies for local hospitals. Our local blood center is urging folks to do good, give blood, and save a life.

Winn discusses the “Thank the Donor” program (see below), donating COVID convalescent plasma, blood drives and other important topics. Please watch the segment to learn more. Visit the MVRBC website and follow the organization on social media to learn more about how you can join the effort.

Mississippi Regional Valley Blood Center (bloodcenter.org) / (800) 747-5401 | (563) 359-5401 / FACEBOOK

"My son, who is 3, is fighting neuroblastoma and is currently going through chemo therapy. He has received many units of...

