Scott County Sheriff’s office, Davenport firefighters respond to incident at Davenport Municipal Airport Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters are responding to an incident at the Davenport Municipal Airport, Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed to TV6.

He did not have many details but said no one was injured.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified, and the airport has been shut down, Lane said.

TV6 has a crew en route and we will update this story as soon as we learn more.

