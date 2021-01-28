Street closure due to emergency water main repairs in West Burlington

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of West Burlington is asking drivers to avoid a section of Broadway Street due to a water main break.

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, at around 3:00 p.m. the city shut down Broadway Street from Van Weiss Street north to E. Pennington Street because of the break at Longmeadow and Broadway. That section of Broadway Street will be closed to through traffic until repairs are completed.

Water service in will also be shut off during the repairs. Residents living in the area will be allowed to have access to their homes.

