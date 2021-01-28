Advertisement

Very cold night, ahead!

Already tracking another potential winter storm for the weekend!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Thursday started off cold! A mostly sunny day will be ahead, although it will not allow temperatures to rebound much above the low to mid 20s. Tonight clouds will be slightly increasing, and there will be partly cloudy skies Friday with highs reaching the low 30s. There is another weather maker to track that comes in this weekend. The type of precipitation will depend on what temperatures there are, although for now all types of precipitation is possible. The most uncertainty is when it enters Saturday afternoon, but by Sunday there will be snow in the morning. More details will be coming within the next 48 hours, so stay tuned. Overall, there is high confidence there will be travel impacts this weekend, especially late Saturday and early Sunday. Highs in the 30s are sticking around through the start of the next work week.

TODAY: Cold, mostly clear. High: 23°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 11°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 32°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

