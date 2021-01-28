WVIK, Quad Cities NPR to host panel of experts discussing COVID-19 vaccine

(KWQC) - On Thursday night a panel of experts will be weighing in on the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event, which will be streamed on Facebook live through WVIK, Quad Cities NPR, will be moderated by Dr. Kit Ford with Argrow’s House.

The panel of experts will include Dr. Timi Olutade with UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Dr. Wanakee Carr with Genesis Health System and Roma Taylor with the Scott County Health Department.

We're pretty excited to be hosting this event tonight and grateful to all the partners making it happen! Posted by WVIK, Quad Cities NPR on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.