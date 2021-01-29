A bit milder, Friday. But, a few more clouds, as well.

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- **FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY 10 AM – SUNDAY 3 PM FOR SNOW AND POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS***

This morning the return of southeast winds will help warm temperatures early this morning. A partly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s is expected. For the weekend, our next storm system moves in, bringing the chance for rain, freezing rain, and snow. Although there is still time to determine where the line of rain to snow will be, there is a better likelihood that southern counties will see more of a wintry mix and the heaviest snowfall amounts will be to the northeast. The system will move into southern counties by late Saturday morning/early afternoon as rain and freezing rain and move to the northeast through the afternoon. By early evening temperatures will fall for most of the area to see snow showers. Winds will be stronger Saturday evening and night, so blowing and drifting snow will be a concern, especially in Northwest Illinois. There will be a few wrap around snow showers to get through early Sunday, but the heaviest snow will fall through the evening Saturday. Highs are going to be mild in the 30s through the weekend and into next week.

TODAY: A few clouds, mild. High: 31°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 26°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Rain/snow in afternoon, switching to snow in the evening. High: 34°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

