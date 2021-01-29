Advertisement

CASI working to get seniors signed up for vaccine, receives hundreds of calls

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department is partnering with the Center for Active Seniors, or CASI, to help get older adults signed up for the vaccine online.

The organization started taking calls about registration on Friday morning and was inundated with questions. CASI says Friday morning they had over 300 voicemails.

“We had thousands of phone calls coming in every minute, so we just weren’t able to make phone calls out because all the phone lines were taken because they were calling us. So people have been leaving voicemails and the rest of the staff have been using their personal cell phones to make these appointments so that we can get to people as soon as possible,” says Laura Kopp, CEO at CASI.

CASI says because they got so many calls Friday morning, there is no way for them to manage a wait-list. If you called them on Friday and didn’t get signed up, you will need to call them again when another Scott County public vaccination clinic is announced. Appointments are first-come, first-serve. They ask for patience as they work to help everybody who needs it.

CASI is taking calls during normal business hours. You can reach them at (563)-386-7477.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
FAD
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

Launching several initiatives including blood donations, and supporting youth literacy in the...
United Way offering video series on the Black experience in the Quad Cities
CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Warren County Health Department officials on Friday announced starting Monday they will begin...
Warren County to take vaccine appointments starting Monday