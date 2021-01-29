CASI working to get seniors signed up for vaccine, receives hundreds of calls

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department is partnering with the Center for Active Seniors, or CASI, to help get older adults signed up for the vaccine online.

The organization started taking calls about registration on Friday morning and was inundated with questions. CASI says Friday morning they had over 300 voicemails.

“We had thousands of phone calls coming in every minute, so we just weren’t able to make phone calls out because all the phone lines were taken because they were calling us. So people have been leaving voicemails and the rest of the staff have been using their personal cell phones to make these appointments so that we can get to people as soon as possible,” says Laura Kopp, CEO at CASI.

CASI says because they got so many calls Friday morning, there is no way for them to manage a wait-list. If you called them on Friday and didn’t get signed up, you will need to call them again when another Scott County public vaccination clinic is announced. Appointments are first-come, first-serve. They ask for patience as they work to help everybody who needs it.

CASI is taking calls during normal business hours. You can reach them at (563)-386-7477.

