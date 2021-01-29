Advertisement

Community Comforts Drive At Rock Island Library

Donations can be dropped off starting Monday
Rock Island Library Holds Supply Drive In February
(rock island library)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island Public Library is hosting its second Community Comforts Drive this February to help a local outreach program help families in need.

The library will collect donations of new personal care, paper products, and hygiene items for Heart of Hope Ministries outreach operations. The drive will run from February 1 to 27 at Rock Island Public Library Downtown and Southwest Library locations.

“We know many are struggling right now and need support. Partnering with Heart of Hope Ministries for this donation drive allows our generous community members to do what they do best, which is to help others,” said Karrah Kuykendall, Rock Island Public Library Reference/Adult Services Librarian.

Items needed include personal care items like shampoos and deodorants, soaps and cleansers like body wash, bar soap, dish soap, and laundry soap. Paper products are also on the list of needed items, including toilet paper and paper towels. Dental care like toothbrushes and toothpastes and feminine hygiene products are also needed. A full wish list is available at library locations or via the library’s online event calendar.

