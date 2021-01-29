Advertisement

Crafted QC: Handmade & Happy Things

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Crafted QC in downtown Davenport is owned and operated by Mary Talbert. It’s a working art studio and retail shop that’s grown into 1300 square feet. Many art pieces are made in-house, representing more than 100 local artists. The store also holds DIY crafting classes.

Crafted QC / 221 E. 2nd Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.323.1985 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
FAD
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Slots for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County have been filled for February 2. This will...
Slots filled for Rock Island County’s vaccination clinic next week
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Small Town Pastry
Small Town Pastry