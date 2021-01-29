Crafted QC: Handmade & Happy Things

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Crafted QC in downtown Davenport is owned and operated by Mary Talbert. It’s a working art studio and retail shop that’s grown into 1300 square feet. Many art pieces are made in-house, representing more than 100 local artists. The store also holds DIY crafting classes.

Crafted QC / 221 E. 2nd Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.323.1985 / FACEBOOK

