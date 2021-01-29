CRIME STOPPERS: Stolen Donation Jar in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On January 3, 2021, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a donation container at Casey’s General Store in Port Byron. The donations were being collected for a cancer patient. The Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in identifying him. If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.