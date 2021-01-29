Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Stolen Donation Jar in Rock Island

The donations were being collected for a cancer patient.
The donations were being collected for a cancer patient.(Rock Island PD/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On January 3, 2021, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a donation container at Casey’s General Store in Port Byron. The donations were being collected for a cancer patient.  The Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in identifying him. If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

