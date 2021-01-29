Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Thefts at Moline Fareway Stores

Entered Fareway Meat and Grocery at 3705 25th Street Moline.(Moline PD/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - On January 21, 2021, this individual entered Fareway Meat and Grocery at 3705 25th Street Moline.  He walked into the management office and stole cash. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black gator-style facemask. This subject has committed the same offense at Fareway stores in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Cedar Falls, Mason City, and Burlington. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Pontiac Grand Prix with an Illinois Plate. If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

