Easy Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, RD from Hy-Vee, comes back for a second segment to show off how to use a wok or a really large kitchen skillet in the preparation of a delicious stir fry starring asparagus and shrimp. Protein and veggie substitutes are certainly an option. That’s just one reason stir fry is such a great meal option---use whatever you have in the fridge or pantry! RECIPE IS BELOW

Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry--Hy-Vee fresh recipe (Hy-Vee)

Shrimp and Asparagus Stir-Fry (Serves 4)

1 lb. Hy-Vee large shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

5 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided

12 oz. Hy-Vee Short Cuts oven-and-grill-ready lemon and garlic asparagus

3 tbsp ponzu sauce

1 tsp refrigerated lemongrass paste

1 (8-oz) container cherry tomatoes

2 cups quinoa, cooked (optional, as base for serving)

1 tbsp chopped cilantro (optional, for topping)

¼ cup roasted cashews (optional, for topping)

Prep steps:

1. Gather ingredients and cut vegetables into bite-size pieces.

2. Pat dry shrimp with paper towel.

3. Heat 3 teaspoon of oil over medium-high in a large wok. (Increase oil as needed when adding foods.)

4. Stir-fry shrimp for 1 to 3 minutes; slide to the outside of the wok to slow cooking but keep it warm.

5. Add the Short Cuts lemon and garlic asparagus to wok and stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Then add cherry tomatoes.

6. Push vegetables to the edge of wok and add ponzu sauce and lemongrass paste to the center. Toss with the shrimp and vegetables, and cook about 1 minute or until heated through.

7. Serve by itself or over a bed of quinoa (or preferred grain/cauliflower rice)

