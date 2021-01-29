Advertisement

Easy Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, RD from Hy-Vee, comes back for a second segment to show off how to use a wok or a really large kitchen skillet in the preparation of a delicious stir fry starring asparagus and shrimp. Protein and veggie substitutes are certainly an option. That’s just one reason stir fry is such a great meal option---use whatever you have in the fridge or pantry! RECIPE IS BELOW

Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry--Hy-Vee fresh recipe
Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry--Hy-Vee fresh recipe(Hy-Vee)
Shrimp and Asparagus Stir-Fry (Serves 4)

1 lb. Hy-Vee large shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

5 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided

12 oz. Hy-Vee Short Cuts oven-and-grill-ready lemon and garlic asparagus

3 tbsp ponzu sauce

1 tsp refrigerated lemongrass paste

1 (8-oz) container cherry tomatoes

2 cups quinoa, cooked (optional, as base for serving)

1 tbsp chopped cilantro (optional, for topping)

¼ cup roasted cashews (optional, for topping)

Prep steps:

1. Gather ingredients and cut vegetables into bite-size pieces.

2. Pat dry shrimp with paper towel.

3. Heat 3 teaspoon of oil over medium-high in a large wok. (Increase oil as needed when adding foods.)

4. Stir-fry shrimp for 1 to 3 minutes; slide to the outside of the wok to slow cooking but keep it warm.

5. Add the Short Cuts lemon and garlic asparagus to wok and stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Then add cherry tomatoes.

6. Push vegetables to the edge of wok and add ponzu sauce and lemongrass paste to the center. Toss with the shrimp and vegetables, and cook about 1 minute or until heated through.

7. Serve by itself or over a bed of quinoa (or preferred grain/cauliflower rice)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

Learn to Use a Wok pic
Wok This Way
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Due to the demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization...
Scott County Health Dept. working to resolve website issues; slots already filled
Bret Dale, RME Music Lab interview on Paula Sands Live
RME Music Lab Celebrates Milestone