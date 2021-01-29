Elevating Kitchens with Granite Exact

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Granite Exact is personalizing the granite experience through integrity, knowledge, and unparalleled customer service. GraniteXact has also implemented new robotic technology to cut your granite precise and exact every time. Watch the segment (originally broadcast in February of 2019) to learn more and see such beautiful products and slabs of stone.

Granite Exact / 120 N Cody Road / Le Claire, IA 52753 / Chad- (563)823-6100 | Scott-(563)823-6200

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.