First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday morning a strong storm with lots of moisture and wind will roll into the QCA from the southwest. In the morning rain and freezing rain will develop south of I-80. In the afternoon, with I-80 essentially the changeover line, snow will spread into areas north of I-80 with rain staying south. In the late afternoon and evening all areas will be getting snow except south of Highway 34 where rain and freezing rain will continue.

First Alert Day (em)

Snow will blow and drift with winds likely gusting over 30 mph. Saturday night the snow will continue except in the extreme south. By daybreak Sunday all areas will be getting snow as the cold air even changes the rain south of Highway 34 to snow. But, by that time, there will only be leftover snow showers and not much time for the extreme southern QCA to pick up much accumulation. Therefore, heaviest snow will fall toward NW Illinois with 4 to 8 inches likely. Between Highway 30 and Highway 34 to the south expect 2 to 5 inches of accumulation.

Weekend Snow (em)

South of Highway 34 only 1 to 2 inches will be possible. Strong winds will blow the snow leading to poor visibility for the duration of the snowfall especially in rural areas. By Sunday afternoon the leftover snow showers will move out of the QCA and the clean-up can begin. Travel will be most impacted in NW Illinois where the snow will likely be heaviest. The Sunday morning trip to church will prove troublesome, as well, depending on the amount of plowing that will take place Saturday night.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

