Advertisement

Help Police Solve Crimes

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The City of Davenport Police Department launched a residential security camera registration program in November. Sgt. Thomas Runge, Criminal Investigations Supervisor with Davenport Police Department, is the PSL guest to discuss the program in detail. Watch the segment to learn more.

REGISTER YOUR CAMERAS OR LEARN MORE HERE.

Police say investigations frequently involve officers canvassing areas surrounding a crime scene for security cameras. Knowing where cameras are located can help officers speed up investigations. It allows them to prioritize where to begin looking for evidence.

According to the police department, the voluntary camera registration program for Davenport residents is only accessible to law enforcement personnel. The program will NOT HAVE ACCESS to any cameras or systems. It will only document their locations and the contact information provided by the owner.

Want to partner with our officers to help keep our community and neighborhoods safe? Register your camera through our...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

Make Stir Fry At Home picture/graphics
Easy Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry
Learn to Use a Wok pic
Wok This Way
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Due to the demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization...
Scott County Health Dept. working to resolve website issues; slots already filled
Bret Dale, RME Music Lab interview on Paula Sands Live
RME Music Lab Celebrates Milestone