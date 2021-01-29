Help Police Solve Crimes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The City of Davenport Police Department launched a residential security camera registration program in November. Sgt. Thomas Runge, Criminal Investigations Supervisor with Davenport Police Department, is the PSL guest to discuss the program in detail. Watch the segment to learn more.

REGISTER YOUR CAMERAS OR LEARN MORE HERE.

Police say investigations frequently involve officers canvassing areas surrounding a crime scene for security cameras. Knowing where cameras are located can help officers speed up investigations. It allows them to prioritize where to begin looking for evidence.

According to the police department, the voluntary camera registration program for Davenport residents is only accessible to law enforcement personnel. The program will NOT HAVE ACCESS to any cameras or systems. It will only document their locations and the contact information provided by the owner.

Want to partner with our officers to help keep our community and neighborhoods safe? Register your camera through our... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

