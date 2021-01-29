How to find answers to vaccination information on our website

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6′s Brittany Kyles shows viewers step by step how to find information for vaccines in the QCA on our website.

She also goes over answers to frequently asked questions from viewers plus where to find the latest information from area health departments, county by county.

TV6 also received updates from Hy-Vee in regards to assistance for seniors having trouble with their registration process.

Send your questions regarding the vaccine to TV6 here.

