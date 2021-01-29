How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic

IOWA (KWQC) - Scott County announced plans for the first public vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will be for people age sixty five and older.

The clinic will be held on Monday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in the former Sears department store at Northpark Mall. Registration will be available starting tomorrow on the Scott County Health Department’s website. Walk-in’s will not be accepted.

The health department is partnering with the Center for Active Seniors to help register seniors for vaccinations. Seniors needing this assistance are asked to call CASI at 563-386-7477.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.