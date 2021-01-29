Kane Brown to perform at Illinois State Fair

Ill. (KWQC) - Kane Brown will be performing at the Illinois State Fair. State fair officials made the announcement Friday morning.

Brown will perform on Friday, Aug. 13 with Restless Road. Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

Brown joins the following lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 12: Staind with an act to be announced

Friday, Aug. 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Saturday, Aug. 14: Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Sunday, Aug. 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Monday, Aug. 16: The Traveling Salvation Show (Tribute to Neil Diamond) *Free show

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress & Payton Smith

Wednesday, Aug. 18: I Love the 90′s Tour with Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, All-4-One, Tone Loc, Rob Base & Young MC

Thursday, Aug. 19: Badflower with an act to be announced

Friday, Aug. 20: Kelsea Ballerini with Kylie Morgan & Chapel Hart

Sunday, Aug. 21: George Thorogood with 38 Special

The list of Illinois Lottery Grandstand acts continues to grow. Kane Brown tickets go on sale Sat at 10am. All other... Posted by Illinois State Fair on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.