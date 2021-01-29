Advertisement

Kane Brown to perform at Illinois State Fair

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Kane Brown will be performing at the Illinois State Fair. State fair officials made the announcement Friday morning.

Brown will perform on Friday, Aug. 13 with Restless Road. Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

Brown joins the following lineup:

  • Thursday, Aug. 12: Staind with an act to be announced
  • Friday, Aug. 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road
  • Saturday, Aug. 14: Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias
  • Sunday, Aug. 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan
  • Monday, Aug. 16: The Traveling Salvation Show (Tribute to Neil Diamond) *Free show
  • Tuesday, Aug. 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress & Payton Smith
  • Wednesday, Aug. 18: I Love the 90′s Tour with Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, All-4-One, Tone Loc, Rob Base & Young MC
  • Thursday, Aug. 19: Badflower with an act to be announced
  • Friday, Aug. 20: Kelsea Ballerini with Kylie Morgan & Chapel Hart
  • Sunday, Aug. 21: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Posted by Illinois State Fair on Friday, January 29, 2021

