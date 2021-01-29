Link to register for vaccine in Rock Island Co. goes live Friday morning

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The link to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County will go live at 10 a.m. on Friday. This will be for the health department’s February 2 vaccine clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction.

There will be 175 slots available.

“We are using Signup Genius for the slots,” health officials said. “You do not need to sign up for an account – just click a slot and put in your name and email address and click submit.”

Health officials say they expect the 175 slots to go quickly. The slots are in addition to the 600 already reserved from the clinic they had to postpone due to the snowstorm.

