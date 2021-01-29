Advertisement

Link to register for vaccine in Rock Island Co. goes live Friday morning

The link to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County will go live at 10 a.m. on Friday. This will be for the health department’s February 2 vaccine clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction.(AP Newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The link to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County will go live at 10 a.m. on Friday. This will be for the health department’s February 2 vaccine clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction.

There will be 175 slots available.

“We are using Signup Genius for the slots,” health officials said. “You do not need to sign up for an account – just click a slot and put in your name and email address and click submit.”

If you're eligible, click here to sign up for a vaccine slot through Rock Island County.

Health officials say they expect the 175 slots to go quickly. The slots are in addition to the 600 already reserved from the clinic they had to postpone due to the snowstorm.

The link to register for the additional 175 slots will go live at 10 a.m. Friday for the Feb. 2 vaccine clinic at the...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Friday, January 29, 2021

