Mild Friday, wintry weekend

Already tracking another potential winter storm Saturday!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- **FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY 10 AM – SUNDAY 3 PM FOR SNOW AND POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS***

A few more clouds are expected this afternoon with highs in the low 30s. For the weekend, our next storm system moves in, bringing the chance for rain, freezing rain, and snow. Although there is still time to determine where the line of rain to snow will be, there is a better likelihood that southern counties will see more of a wintry mix and the heaviest snowfall amounts will be to the northeast. The system will move into southern counties by late Saturday morning/early afternoon as rain and freezing rain and move to the northeast through the afternoon. By early evening temperatures will fall for most of the area to see snow. Winds will be stronger Saturday evening and night, so blowing snow will be a concern, especially in Northwest Illinois. There will be slick roads early Sunday. Snowfall totals will be less than 2 inches for southernmost counties. From the Quad Cities north, starting Saturday afternoon a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for snowfall amounts to reach 4 to 8 inches. There will be a few wrap around snow showers to get through early Sunday, but the heaviest snow will fall through the evening Saturday. Highs are going to be mild in the 30s through the weekend and into early next week.

TODAY: A few clouds, mild. High: 31°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 26°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Rain/snow in afternoon, switching to snow in the evening. High: 35°. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
