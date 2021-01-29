Mississippi River Distilling Company
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Ryan Burchett (former meteorologist on KWQC!!) comes back to TV6 to feature his LeClaire business and distillery. The segment was first aired in February of 2019. Learn more about his business including (at the time) the newer Cocktail House expansion.
Mississippi River Distilling Company / 303 North Cody Road /LeClaire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com
