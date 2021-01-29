Advertisement

Putin signs extension of last Russia-US nuclear arms treaty

In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. President Joe Biden has been thrown into a high-wire act with Russia as he seeks to toughen his administration's stance against Putin while preserving room for diplomacy in a post-Donald Trump era.(Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill extending the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States a week before the pact was due to expire.

Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the New START treaty for five years. Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden had discussed the nuclear accord a day earlier, and the Kremlin said they agreed to complete the necessary extension procedures in the next few days.

The pact’s extension doesn’t require congressional approval in the U.S., but Russian lawmakers had to ratify the move.

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Biden indicated during the U.S. presidential campaign that he favored the preservation of New START, which was negotiated during his tenure as vice president under Obama.

Russia had long proposed prolonging the pact without any conditions or changes, but the Trump administration waited until last year to start talks and made the extension contingent on a set of demands. The talks stalled, and months of bargaining failed to narrow differences.

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Russia announced that it would follow the U.S. in pulling out of the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed surveillance flights over military facilities to help build trust and transparency between Russia and the West.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
FAD
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

To fully understand why that’s the case, let’s look at how we got here, and what it means for...
Relax. The Reddit-hedge fund battle won’t tank Your 401(k)
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Slots for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County have been filled for February 2. This will...
Slots filled for Rock Island County’s vaccination clinic next week
Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they and...
FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
America’s COVID group immunity is growing, but there’s a long way to go