Advertisement

RME Music Lab Celebrates Milestone

Plus watch a performance of a special PSL Blues ditty!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bret Dale, Education Director at River Music Experience, joins PSL to talk about the “Music Lab” Facebook Live music education program that recently produced their 200th episode! RME Music Labs air every weekday at 3:30 p.m. on the RME Facebook page. Dale clearly loves what he does! Watch the segment to learn more about RME and “Music Lab”.

Bret’s co-host is Ben Schwind. The guys usually do original lyrics for a blues song every day, and talk about a certain musical genre or artist, and perform a few songs by them. They also include popular children’s songs and singalongs, and ask for suggestions – such as what animals to include in “Old MacDonald”. While Music Lab is targeted toward kids 8 and under (and their families), people of all ages tune in regularly.

Paula LOVED his off-the-cuff special bluesy ditty performance celebrating Paula Sands Live in song!! Thank you, Bret...you were a GREAT guest.

RIVER MUSIC EXPERIENCE / 129 North Main Street / Davenport, IA / (563)326-1333 / FACEBOOK / MUSIC LAB YOU TUBE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

Make Stir Fry At Home picture/graphics
Easy Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry
Learn to Use a Wok pic
Wok This Way
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Due to the demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization...
Scott County Health Dept. working to resolve website issues; slots already filled