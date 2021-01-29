RME Music Lab Celebrates Milestone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bret Dale, Education Director at River Music Experience, joins PSL to talk about the “Music Lab” Facebook Live music education program that recently produced their 200th episode! RME Music Labs air every weekday at 3:30 p.m. on the RME Facebook page. Dale clearly loves what he does! Watch the segment to learn more about RME and “Music Lab”.

Bret’s co-host is Ben Schwind. The guys usually do original lyrics for a blues song every day, and talk about a certain musical genre or artist, and perform a few songs by them. They also include popular children’s songs and singalongs, and ask for suggestions – such as what animals to include in “Old MacDonald”. While Music Lab is targeted toward kids 8 and under (and their families), people of all ages tune in regularly.

Paula LOVED his off-the-cuff special bluesy ditty performance celebrating Paula Sands Live in song!! Thank you, Bret...you were a GREAT guest.

RIVER MUSIC EXPERIENCE / 129 North Main Street / Davenport, IA / (563)326-1333 / FACEBOOK / MUSIC LAB YOU TUBE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.