Rock Island Arsenal dispatcher now home after two month battle with COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After two and a half months in the hospital with COVID-19, a Rock Island Arsenal dispatcher is back home with his family.

Jim Nelson was in the hospital since Nov. 10, 2020 and spent much of that time in a coma.

“I woke up I think it was the 23 of December. I was in a coma up until that point,” Nelson said, “I have a very good immune system. This wiped me out.”

“He was having a lot of trouble breathing and he was very gray looking,” his wife Heather recalled in making the decision to take Jim to the hospital.

Because of restrictions at the hospital, his family wasn’t able to be at his side during much of the time he was there.

“The nurses would put a phone next to his ear, so we could talk to him while it was sitting next to his ear,” Heather said.

As days continued to pass without much improvement, Heather said the unknown of what could happen next was one of the more difficult parts.

“We have six kids. So trying to keep them all on track instead of waiting and not knowing, was kind of the biggest thing there,” she said.

But after many long weeks, Jim woke up on Dec. 23 and began the road to recovery, which included movement of his body.

“If you have a loved one fighting in the hospital, don’t give up,” Heather said.

After over 70 days in the hospital, the time for Jim to be discharged would come. As he walked towards the exit, healthcare workers, fellow first responders, and family cheered on.

Jim and his family are thankful for all of the healthcare professionals who cared for him, as well as friends and family for their prayers.

Jim is looking forward to getting back to work at the Arsenal dispatch center, but until then he will continue therapy to build strength back.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.