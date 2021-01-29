Rock Island County reports 50+ new cases, one new death

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island Count on Friday announced one death and 50+ new cases of COVID-19.

The new death, a man in his 50′s, died at home. The county’s death from the virus is now at 294.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Additionally, the health department reported 53 new cases, bringing the total number to 12,165.

There are currently 26 patients in the hospital in the county with COVID-19.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 6 men in their 30s

· 9 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 6 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 2 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

