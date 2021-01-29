Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 50+ new cases, one new death

Health officials in Rock Island Count on Friday announced one death and 50+ new cases of...
Health officials in Rock Island Count on Friday announced one death and 50+ new cases of COVID-19.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island Count on Friday announced one death and 50+ new cases of COVID-19.

The new death, a man in his 50′s, died at home. The county’s death from the virus is now at 294.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Find the latest on vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area here.

Additionally, the health department reported 53 new cases, bringing the total number to 12,165.

There are currently 26 patients in the hospital in the county with COVID-19.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 6 men in their 30s

· 9 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 6 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 2 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
FAD
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Slots for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County have been filled for February 2. This will...
Slots filled for Rock Island County’s vaccination clinic next week
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
America’s COVID group immunity is growing, but there’s a long way to go
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
How many Americans are now COVID-protected?