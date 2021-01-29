Rock Island’s Courtney Lindsey aims to compete in Olympics this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Courtney Lindsey never imagined he’d be where he is today

“Not in a million years” said the 2018 Rock Island graduate.

When he was 8 years old Courtney’s dream wasn’t to be a track star, it was to be a boxer

“That work carried over to track so I mean it just disciplined me more once I started competing on a college level for track”.

After nearly a decade of boxing, Courtney’s cousin convinced him to go out for track his sophomore year at Rock Island

“He was begging me to come join track and I was like no I’m trying to, I was really focused on boxing but one day, he signed me up himself and then he was like practice starts Monday so I was like alright, I’ll just show up and see how it goes”.

Just 2 years later, Lindsey finished State Runner up in the 100 and 200 meters.

He went on to become an NJCAA All American as a freshman at Iowa Central and earned a scholarship at Texas Tech

“My main goal is to win Nationals and qualify for the Olympic team”.

Last weekend in his first meet with the Red Raiders, Lindsey finished the 200 meters in a blazing time of 20.45 seconds, the world’s fastest time this season.

“It means a lot, it means like that the work I put in over the fall and over the summer is actually paying off so like I’ve been doing things right so it’s a good start”.

His time will likely qualify Lindsey for the NCAA indoor championships and the ultimate goal is to compete in this summer’s Olympic Games.

“It means a lot, a dream come true, I know it would definitely make my mom proud so that’s the biggest goal this year”.

