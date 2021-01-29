Scott County Health Dept. working to resolve website issues; slots already filled

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Due to the demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization clinic, the county’s website has been unavailable for some.

On Friday morning health officials said they were aware of the issue and they also announced all slots had already been filled for Monday’s clinic.

Due to the demand for the vaccine being so high, officials say not all members of a priority group or a tier will be able to receive the vaccine.

“Additional doses are expected most weeks,” health officials said. “Additional Phase 1B 65+ vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.”

Health officials say they thank the county for their patients as they move through the priority groups in each vaccination phase.

