Advertisement

Scott County Health Dept. working to resolve website issues; slots already filled

Officials say this is due to a high volume of traffic on the site.
Due to the demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization...
Due to the demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization clinic, the county’s website has been unavailable for some.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Due to the demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization clinic, the county’s website has been unavailable for some.

On Friday morning health officials said they were aware of the issue and they also announced all slots had already been filled for Monday’s clinic.

What you need to know about the vaccination in the TV6 viewing area.

“Additional Phase 1B 65+ vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available,” health officials with Scott County said Friday.

Due to the demand for the vaccine being so high, officials say not all members of a priority group or a tier will be able to receive the vaccine.

“Additional doses are expected most weeks,” health officials said. “Additional Phase 1B 65+ vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.”

Health officials say they thank the county for their patients as they move through the priority groups in each vaccination phase.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; one-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition addresses several ways to register for vaccine
The link to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County will go live at 10 a.m. on...
Link to register for vaccine in Rock Island Co. goes live Friday morning