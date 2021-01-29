BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Small Town Pastry is owned by Chef Janice Hubbard, who specializes in the art of French pastry. This segment was first aired two years ago before her shop opened (February of 2019).

Hubbard makes cakes, fruit pizzas, croissants, tarts, cookies, brownies and other specialized confections.

Small Town Pastry / 4578 Wyndham Drive. /Bettendorf, IA / (563) 676-1237 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.