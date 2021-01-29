Advertisement

Starting Tuesday, Louisa County will take COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Health officials with the Louisa County Health Department will start taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination.(kwqc, louisa county health dept.)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Louisa County Health Department will start taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials say they will start taking the appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. They will not schedule appointments before that time.

The appointments will be for the week of February 8.

Health officials say they will post the link to their Facebook page and website starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for online scheduling.

You may also call the office at 319-523-3981.

Health officials say they have limited quantities.

🌟65 yrs and older 🌟First Responders, including: Firefighters, Police officers, Child Welfare Social Workers 🌟Childcare...

Posted by Louisa County Public Health on Friday, January 29, 2021

