Advertisement

Urban Fashions

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Devin Jackson, Jr. is the owner of D Jay’s Fashion and guest on PSL to tell the backstory of his local business and give viewers a fashion show of various styles for both men and women available at the store. D Jay’s Fashion is known for offering signature pieces---not only here in the QCA but all over the world through online sales!

D Jay’s Fashion / 1344 W. 3RD ST. / DAVENPORT, IA / 1.563.322.8510 / Contact Us

Biggest RESTOCK!!! And last restock of these sets for the season.... once gone.... they’re GONE! Stop down and get your...

Posted by D Jay's Fashion on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
FAD
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

`A First Alert Day will go in effect on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. This will go until 3 p.m....
Cities start to declare snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall
Granite slab from Granite eXact in LeClaire
Elevating Kitchens with Granite Exact
Trusted Restoration Professionals: Midwest Complete Construction, Quad Cities
Trusted Restoration Professionals
New Flooring Options, Mike's Flooring in Eldridge, IA
New Flooring Options