Urban Fashions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Devin Jackson, Jr. is the owner of D Jay’s Fashion and guest on PSL to tell the backstory of his local business and give viewers a fashion show of various styles for both men and women available at the store. D Jay’s Fashion is known for offering signature pieces---not only here in the QCA but all over the world through online sales!

D Jay’s Fashion / 1344 W. 3RD ST. / DAVENPORT, IA / 1.563.322.8510 / Contact Us

Biggest RESTOCK!!! And last restock of these sets for the season.... once gone.... they’re GONE! Stop down and get your... Posted by D Jay's Fashion on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.