USPS asks customers to clear snow and ice ahead of weekend weather

The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to check their boxes and walkways ahead of the...
The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to check their boxes and walkways ahead of the weekend snowfall.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to check their boxes and walkways ahead of the weekend snowfall.

This is a reminder following the previous snowstorm that may have left ice and snow near homes.

“To ensure a seamless delivery, please clear the path to your mailboxes and front doors,” said Nicole Hill, Strategic Communications Specialist. “Our employees are working hard to connect their customers with their mail and packages. More snow can complicate conditions after the recent snowfall throughout Iowa.”

You can read more from their release below.

“Letter carriers are on the front line of severe weather conditions. Doorstep deliveries, painted porches and steps quickly grow hazardous. Slick conditions may also form underneath snowfall, making walks and roads difficult to predict.

“While salting and rubber-backed mats help, we rely on you to clear the snow,” Hill said. “The rain before the storm poses additional risks with ice and snow cover.”

Residents who receive delivery to curbside mailboxes must also keep the approach to and exit from the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles.

“Letter carriers need to get in and then out without leaving the vehicle or backing up,” said Hill. “The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.”

