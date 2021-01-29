Advertisement

Warren County to take vaccine appointments starting Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Warren County Health Department officials on Friday announced starting Monday they will begin taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

They will start taking appointments at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 and will do that until 10 a.m., or until the slots are full.

  • Vaccination clinic dose #1 - Wednesday, Feb. 3
  • Vaccination clinic dose #2 - Friday, March 5

You must:

  • Be 65+ and a Warren County resident.
  • Be able to commit to both clinics.
  • Make an appointment, they are required.

Officials say they have a new phone number and have added more phone lines. Residents are asked to call 309-734-0823 on Monday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Appointment lines will only be answered during that timeframe on Monday.

Residents should not leave a message, officials say they will not be returning messages.

