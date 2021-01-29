Advertisement

Watermark Corners

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline. This segment was originally aired in February of 2019 when the business was celebrating its 20th anniversary year. Watch the segment to learn more about the retailer’s unique product lines.

WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Dr / Moline, IL / Text or Call: 309-764-0055 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / watermark@watermarkcorner.com

Are you CREATIVE, PASSIONATE & OUTGOING and looking for an exciting part-time job? WaterMark Corners is a...

Posted by WaterMark Corners on Monday, January 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Davenport firefighters responded to an incident at the...
FAA notified after plane slips off runway at Davenport Municipal Airport
FAD
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Three charged in Muscatine gunfire incident

Latest News

Launching several initiatives including blood donations, and supporting youth literacy in the...
United Way offering video series on the Black experience in the Quad Cities
CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
CASI working to get seniors signed up for vaccine, receives hundreds of calls
CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
CASI receives hundreds of calls for vaccine sign up help
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Warren County Health Department officials on Friday announced starting Monday they will begin...
Warren County to take vaccine appointments starting Monday