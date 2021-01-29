Wok This Way

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, joins PSL again. This time, to remind us how useful and fun it is to cook fresh meals in a wok! Watch the segment to learn tips on how to prepare meals while using that kitchen item or any large skillet.

Stir fry is a healthy option for balanced nutrition and feeding the whole family.

Get creative – pairing your favorite combination of protein, veggies, toppings and sauce in the stir-fry and serving over your favorite whole grain. Hy-Vee Short Cuts are a convenient way to get a mix of colorful veggies in your wok this year!

They can also help reduce food waste; if you purchase the amount you need for a recipe, then you don’t have to worry about leftovers going bad.

In the second segment (later in the show), Schaeffer uses a large skillet to demo the preparation of a Hy-Vee recipe, Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry.

