Wok This Way

Fresh, hot meals in 30 minutes or less!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, joins PSL again. This time, to remind us how useful and fun it is to cook fresh meals in a wok! Watch the segment to learn tips on how to prepare meals while using that kitchen item or any large skillet.

  • Stir fry is a healthy option for balanced nutrition and feeding the whole family.
  • Get creative – pairing your favorite combination of protein, veggies, toppings and sauce in the stir-fry and serving over your favorite whole grain. Hy-Vee Short Cuts are a convenient way to get a mix of colorful veggies in your wok this year!
  • They can also help reduce food waste; if you purchase the amount you need for a recipe, then you don’t have to worry about leftovers going bad.

In the second segment (later in the show), Schaeffer uses a large skillet to demo the preparation of a Hy-Vee recipe, Shrimp Asparagus Stir Fry.

