Altitude Trampoline Park in Davenport is an indoor entertainment center perfect for birthday parties and group fitness classes. This segment was part of a re-air episode originally broadcast in February of 2019 when the business was new.

This business (according to their website) is currently closed due to Iowa State pandemic mitigation guidelines (at the posting of this article in late January, 2021). Call to find out the LATEST information about whether the business is open.

ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK DAVENPORT / 4800 ELMORE AVENUE / DAVENPORT, IA / (563) 200-1722

