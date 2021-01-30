Advertisement

CDC: Masks must be worn on public transportation

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office.

The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.

Additionally, people must wear masks on the premises of transportation hubs such as airports, train and subway stations, bus and ferry terminals, seaports and ports of entry. Masks must stay on while people await, board, travel and disembark public transportation.

Biden’s executive order issued Jan. 21 already mandated masks on certain modes of public transportation such as commercial aircraft, trains and ferries. The president also mandated masks on federal property.

The CDC order prompts drivers, conductors and crew members to only transport people who are wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Potential Sunday
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
How to sign up for Scott County's first public vaccination clinic
How to sign up for Scott County’s first public vaccination clinic
Slots for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock Island County have been filled for February 2. This will...
Slots filled for Rock Island County’s vaccination clinic next week

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
`A First Alert Day will go in effect on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. This will go until 3 p.m....
Cities start to declare snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall
Snow Potential Sunday
First Alert Day Saturday January 30th 10 am till Sunday January 31st 3 pm
FIRST ALERT DAY: A wintry mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain this afternoon, then moderate to...
Your First Alert Forecast